A COVID-19 outbreak at Sandalwood Retirement Resort is over.
There were 28 cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak: 26 residents and two staff. Two residents died because of the virus, Interior Health said.
“Even though we had cases, this outbreak still shows that immunization is working,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for IH. “The most important step we can all take is to get vaccinated.”
Outbreaks continue at Spring Valley long-term care home in Kelowna, where six people have died, and Orchard Haven in Keremeos, which has had two cases of COVID-19.
Interior Health has now delivered more than 385,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
The health agency is urging people to register for the vaccine and urging those who have to encourage others to do so.
At the end of last week, more than 364,000 first doses had been administered and 21,000 second doses.
People aged 18 and older can now get their name on the list for vaccinations. Go to getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-838-2323.
Someone flying from Kelowna to Fort St. John on May 6 was carrying COVID-19. People in rows 2-8 on the North Cariboo Air flight are advised to self-monitor for virus symptoms.
Air Canada flights from Calgary to Kelowna on May 6 and 11 also had COVID carriers aboard.
People in rows 1-6 on the May 11 flight 3387 and people in rows 6-12 on the May 6 flight 8407 are advised to self-monitor.
Cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at four Central Okanagan schools on Sunday.
Students or staff members attending Okanagan Mission and Rutland Secondary schools, Rutland Middle and Pearson Road Elementary have contracted the virus.
On Saturday, cases were confirmed at Rutland Secondary and Pearson Road Elementary.
The people with the virus are self-isolating at home. Anyone potentially exposed will be contacted by Interior Health.