Steel Panther announces ‘On the Prowl’ world tour

One of Canada’s favourite metal imports, Steel Panther, are on the road again in support of their latest album, On The Prowl, and they’re not doing the all-too-familiar ‘one and done’ Canadian stop in Toronto. They’ll be stopping in almost every province, going from coast-to-coast starting in Nova Scotia in early September and wrapping up the month-long Canadian leg on Sept. 28 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. So wherever you are, get ready for the show of your life, says a media release.
The band has been all over the map lately and fans may have been a bit surprised to learn that they have entered the America’s Got Talent race. They, to no surprise, wowed the judges – receiving a standing ovation from the crowd before their first note, and have advanced to the live rounds with an emphatic “yes” from every judge on the panel, which will start later this summer.
The band is finding new ways to expand their societal footprint – from their Who’s Your Daddy’s Jokes series to custom guitar pedals, adds the release. Steel Panther have launched a new video series. The new show – Are You Metal? – is the band’s first game show hosted by drummer Stix Zadinia and seeks to find out which of his bandmates is the most-metal on a given week. Vocalist Michael Starr, guitarist Satchel and bassist Spyder answer trivia as only they can.
Bringing the band their most-recent No. 1 Billboard Comedy album, their self-produced sixth studio album, On The Prowl dropped in February of this year. The album is currently available for order. “You’re going to want to know those songs by heart by September, so get listening – get those songs on repeat,” added the release.
Steel Panther never disappoints with the riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals and witty humour that has earned them an unwavering global audience.
General admission tickets are $50 plus taxes and fees and went on sale Friday.
Tickets can be purchased online at ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre.