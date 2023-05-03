A show so good you wouldn’t have a ‘Clue’

Get ready, because this May, Clue is coming to the KSS Night Owl Theatre! Based on the 1985 screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, this rendition is directed by James Long and produced by Doryan Elliot.
Our story begins when six colourful guests arrive in a mysterious mansion, their host nowhere to be found. When a murder occurs, the guests partake in a frantic dash around the house in hopes of discovering the murderer and avoiding a similar fate. A tribute to the classic Hasbro board game, this hilarious murder mystery will have you wondering ‘who did it, with what, and where?’.
Performances will be running from today to May 6 and from May 10 to May 12.
The shows begin at 7 p.m. each evening. To reserve your tickets, which are $10 for students and $15 for adults, scan the QR code on the poster or buy from Ticket Owl. Additionally, make sure to arrive 10 minutes before showtime, as any unclaimed seats will be sold as needed.
If you have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to contact the Night Owl Theatre at nightowltheatre@gmail.com.
We look forward to seeing you at the KSS Night Owl Theatre, 1079 Raymer Rd. to enjoy the performance of our students, actors, and crew.