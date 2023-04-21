Ghostwire Tokyo
Xbox Version, (Rated M for Mature)
Ghostwire Tokyo takes players on a ghost hunting experience filled with a realistic and spooky recreation of Tokyo. Even a few years later, the game adds new content and is still a blast.
The city of Tokyo has a large draw distance, letting players see tall skyscrapers on the horizon. The city is hyperrealistic with all the streets, landmarks and subdistricts the real world has. The character design from the enemies to the main character all feature rich amounts of detail on all the models. Each area of the city is different and feels genuinely creepy.
One thing lacking is the speaker from the PS5 controller. The speaker added to the eerie tone and added sound effects and even let the spirit talk to the player throughout. The audio otherwise is still rich with well written dialog, sound effects and more.
You play as Akito, a young man that after a motorcycle crash is possessed by a spirit detective named KK. Now the story really kicks into strange Japanese lore mode. All the city inhabitants have mysteriously vanished and all that’s left are the Yokai, also called the Visitors.
You are trying to find out what happened to everyone and rescue your sister who has been kidnapped by the evil mastermind behind this. The spirit possessing you has given you some powers that will help you fight.
The first thing you’ll notice is you play the game in first person mode. This lets the player see all the action and more of your surroundings. The combat has the player using various elements like wind, water and fire. Players aim with the right thumbstick and fire with the right trigger for a light attack.
Holding will leave you open for attack but will also fire a more powerful attack. Different elements are better against different enemy types. Combat is simple yet varied enough to not get stale. The Vistors come in many forms.
Each of the enemies have different attacks and ranges. You can easily be challenged when you face a number of different enemy types at once. Blocking at the right moments will leave the enemy stunned and open for more attacks.
Combat is where some will lose interest. If you don’t experiment and vary your approach it can feel repetitive. The visual effects show on the screen when it hits land with elemental shapes and explosions.
The controls on the Xbox console are slightly different. Players will need to dial in the controller options in the settings to get movement controls just right. You use the right thumbstick for the spirit cleansing, to trace the shape on screen. Players can use stealth, letting you take out the enemy fast and silently.
You explore the streets of Tokyo saving lost souls, completing final requests, learning new powers and accomplishing story missions. The lost souls are floating silhouettes that the player can absorb and deposit at pay phones which works as a kind of experience points system. These points will have you increasing the power of attacks, learning moves, and improving abilities.
The game isn’t full horror, more of a Japanese-style take with some spooky and funny moments. At some locations you will find talking cats that are story keepers, and dogs that help you find secrets.
Sadly, even exploring highlights the missing speaker of the PS5. Before the audio of distinct enemies, or animals around you were played through the controllers speaker. On the Xbox it’s all done through the TV speakers.
The lore the developer created within the game is well done and will have most players intrigued to find out more. Finding lost souls in different areas, and other collectibles will keep you busy. But the stories and lore of the side and main missions are the major draw. The updated Xbox version has a few new side missions.
This game (like other Japanese-style games) will either hook you or not. Some will be instantly drawn into the rich world created while others can still find it repetitive. I was drawn to the world of Ghostwire Tokyo and always wanted to find that next side mission to find out what happened to those people and more lore.
If this is your first time in Ghostwire Tokyo Xbox is a good option to play it on, but the PS5 version is superior.
Ghostwire Tokyo gets a 8/10.
