The dessert that’s easy to make, yet fancy

The name of this delicious Italian dessert is Panna cotta. Panna Cotta is basically sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and molded. In this recipe I have replaced the cream with coconut milk to give it a lovely tropical kick.
So super easy to make and yet it looks so fancy! I topped this version with toasted coconut and macerated strawberries. The strawberries really give the creamy base a zip. Diced mango would also be dreamy, or sweet pineapple – there are so many choices.
I love desserts that are single serving – it makes one feel so special right? Panna Cotta may be served in a variety of different glasses, cups, jars and ramekins.
It depends on whether you want to use the vessel as a mold or not as the set panna cotta can be eaten straight out of the serving vessel or unmolded and served as a plated dessert. I love using these heart shaped ramekins (pictured) and they are a marvel when they are jiggly and unmolded on a plate.
Another cute idea, if you don’t wait to unmold the panna cotta, is to serve it in little mason jars. I love doing this in the summertime and serving them sometimes even with the mason jar lid on (fab for picnics).
On a side note, my love for canning jars led me to Weck jars a few years ago. These are old school, rubber seal style jars that come in the most beautiful shapes and sizes. Not cheap, but so worth it to use if you are giving preserves as gifts. I also use them as serving vessels for desserts etc.
Back to the panna cotta recipe. Here are a few notes on ingredients:
Please you use a good brand, full fat coconut milk (we like Aron-D).
Heavy cream is whipping cream.
I use Knox gelatin that comes in individual serving envelopes.
Berry sugar is regular sugar but has finer granules that melt faster (regular sugar works too).
Creamy Panna Cotta
Serves 6
Panna Cotta made with coconut milk gives this Italian recipe a tropical flavour. This is a make-ahead dessert – perfect for dinner parties! They also freeze well.
Ingredients:
• 1 - 13.5 oz can full fat, unsweetened coconut milk
• 1 cup heavy cream
• 1/2 cup berry sugar
• 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
• 1 packet unflavoured gelatin
• 1/4 cup water
• Coconut oil (or avocado oil)
• Flaked sweetened coconut or toasted coconut (see note)
• Strawberries, sliced and sprinkled with sugar if they need the help
Instructions:
Grease 6 ramekins (if unmolding) lightly with coconut oil (or avocado oil). Set aside.
In a medium saucepan, over medium high, add the coconut milk, heavy cream, sugar and vanilla and heat until almost simmering.
Remove from heat.
In a small bowl add water and stir in gelatin. Let sit for 2 minutes then stir into the hot coconut milk until dissolved.
Divide evenly between the ramekins or serving dishes and let cool. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 6 hours or overnight until set (will still be jiggly).
To unmold: Take the filled molds out of the refrigerator. Dip the molds in warm water for 1-2 minutes until the panna cotta loosens from the vessel and flip the mold over onto a plate.
It should slide right out but if it doesn’t, return to warm water. Don’t leave it too long as the panna cotta will begin to liquefy.
Top with toasted coconut and strawberries and serve.
Note: How to make toasted coconut:
On the stovetop, set a large pan on medium-low heat.
Add unsweetened coconut flakes and stir constantly for even browning. Do not leave it unattended! This can burn quickly. Toast for one to two minutes or until golden brown. Remove from heat and transfer to a plate as it continues to cook.
Wine Pairing: 2022 La Frenz Winery NV Liqueur Muscat
Modelled after the enticing and well-known fortified muscats of the Rutherglen region in Australia, the alluring and concentrated aromatics of dried apricots and steeped Earl Grey tea with a hint of vanilla, draw you in to savour this gorgeous, fortified wine.
La Frenz remains one of my all-time favourite B.C. wineries. I love the Martin family that owns and operates it. Jeff Martin is a brilliant winemaker as well as viticulturist and really set trend on how to best steward our unique vineyard soils and work with nature.
Jeff and wife Niva’s daughter Elise Martin is now operating the winery and continuing their tradition of exceptional winemaking with winemaker, Ross Baker.
They are the winners of multiple individual wine awards as well winning best small winery in Canada. La Frenz offers a true family run, world class, small
winery experience. Located on the beautiful Naramata Bench with a beautiful view (that was actually depicted on the Canadian $100 bill – for reals).
——————————
Jennifer Schell Lirag is an international award winning cookbook author, putting the spotlight on B.C.’s food, farm and drink community for over 15 years.
Follow her on social media at @jenniferschell8 and visit jenniferschell.com