Available trail counter statistics released don’t add up

The number of people using the Okanagan Rail Trail is astounding but technical issues are getting in the way of a complete picture. And that’s not an April Fools joke!
The Sheriff thought it would be easy to compile figures for 2022 as the most recent example of the wisdom of local governments deciding to buy the 49-kilometre discontinued rail line on June 1, 2015.
The City of Kelowna, for example, has a website listing the statistics from 41 trail counters (the criss-cross markings in the asphalt) across the city at eco-public.com/ ParcPublic/?id=4198
So the Sheriff plugged in Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022 on the calendar displayed at the upper left corner. The results were puzzling to say the least. At the top of the list or No. 1 was the ORT counter west of Sexsmith Road at 867,114. But No. 4 was the rail trail west of Dilworth Drive at 164,169 and No. 5 was the rail trail counter west of McCurdy Road at 157,891. However, the ORT counter at the Bernard Avenue overpass had zero even though it was the busiest in the city during an Easter weekend years ago.
No. 2 counter was the Dayton Road (Harvey Avenue) pedestrian overpass at 456,313; No. 6, City Park underpass, 109,894; and No. 13, waterfront walkway (near Rotary Marsh Park), 5,357. Huh?
“We’re having technical issues with some of our counters,” explained Cameron Noonan, the city’s transportation planner. “It’s often related to people walking, which are harder to detect reliably than bicycles. We are working to find outliers in the data and fix the counters. Overall, we estimate 580,000 people biked past our counters on the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna.”
With more people walking around Parkinson Recreation Centre, for example, than the ORT trail to the north, his estimates make much more sense: ORT at Bernard, 185,000; ORT at Dilworth, 132,000; ORT at McCurdy, 132,000; ORT at Sexsmith, 80,000; and ORT at Bulman, 50,000. Those compare to busy Abbott Street at Park Street, 170,000; and Dayton overpass, 210,000 (this counter can’t distinguish between people walking and biking).
“The number of people riding by counters city-wide fell from 1.7 million in 2021 to 1.6 million in 2022. This is still about 15 per cent higher than pre-pandemic,” said Noonan.
Keep in mind that like the counters in Lake Country and North Okanagan,
pedestrians and cyclists can pass several counters on one outing and are counted twice if they return by the same route.
In Lake Country, Matt Vader, manager of strategic and support services, found ORT counters tallied 141,417 for the Lake Country section in 2022 and had 270,923 for the three Regional District of North Okanagan counters.
The official word from RDNO was nowhere near that number. Counters calculated that from March 15, 2022 to March 15, 2023, there were 1,524,832 people accessing the RDNO-owned portions of the ORT. Huh?
“We checked with our suppliers and found that our counters are experiencing some technical issues causing inaccurately high counts. We have to send a couple back to the manufacturer,” said Ashley Gregerson, RDNO communications
manager.
“The Kilometre 0 counter (at College Way) had issues since last April so there is no quality data for 2022. The Kickwillie Loop/West Kal Road counter just starting having issues in January so we have good 2022 data. Total 2022 users: 164,544. The Kekuli Provincial Park counter is good. Total 2022 users: 106,379,” she said.
“We are working on fixing this. Thank you for alerting us to this issue so we can resolve it and get accurate numbers again.”
A note of caution: the counters count both ways so there are circumstances where it is counting people entering and exiting the same entrance, entering and exiting different entrances that are included in the RDNO portion, or entering within the RDNO by exiting in Lake Country or Kelowna, she added.
————————
Numerous reports have come in about Okanagan ticks arriving, as usual, with the first buttercups.
Brian Sutch of Vernon spotted the first yellow mountain buttercup flowers on the top of the cliff above Davison Orchards along the Bella Vista section of the Grey Canal in Vernon on March 17. “Heads up everyone as the ticks start to appear at the same time. No doubt spring has sprung as I also killed my first housefly today and ladybugs have been appearing in our living room for several days now,” he said.
“Make sure you check after each outing, even in grassy areas,” advised organizer Lyle A with the Okanagan Slow and Steady Hikers of Meetup in Kelowna.
When Constant Companion Carmen joined a hiking group on Monday, a large tick was found on one of the participants at the coffee shop afterward.
In past columns, the Sheriff has written about etick.ca which not only has intructions for removing a tick but you can learn how to take good pictures of ticks with a mobile device or a digital camera, submit them and receive an email back with information about your tick.
————————
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net