Timely pick-up of curbside waste could be derailed by the first snowfall of the season, regional district officials say.
Slippery and unplowed roads may not be safe for the collection vehicles, according to a release sent out Friday morning by the regional district.
If your garbage or recycling pick-up is missed, leave the carts on the streets until they can be emptied, says Rae Stewart of the waste reduction office.
A snowfall warning is in effect this morning for the entire Okanagan Valley. Accumulations could reach 15 cm in central areas, and deeper amounts are likely in upper-elevation neighbourhoods, Environment Canada says.
"An atmospheric river moving across the Okanagan is bringing wet snow to the region," the warning states.
In the Lower Mission neighborhood of Kelowna, about 1,330 customers are without power as a result of a downed power line, FortisBC says.
The forecast is for snow to change over completely to rain by noon as temperatures reach 4 C. Today’s expected high is 6 C. Snow had already stopped falling in many areas by mid-morning.
A variety of vehicle incidents are reported impeding traffic on highways around the Southern Interior. For details, see DriveBC.ca