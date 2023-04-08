Glorious week exploring trails in the sunshine

Sunshine, glorious sunshine. Despite cooler temperatures, it was indeed a glorious week to explore Okanagan trails.
With tenders due this week for construction of the last piece of Okanagan Rail Trail from Kelowna airport to Lake Country, the Sheriff thought he would check out the rail trail from McCarthy Road to the tennis court parking lot on Woodsdale Road in Lake Country.
That stretch has a one-kilometre test section used six years ago to determine which of three trail construction methods would be the best. The two losers are obvious with their larger gravel pieces leading to the question of whether anything would be done to upgrade this section to ORT standards: i.e. a fine gravel mix packed seven times.
The larger gravel is similar to the North Okanagan sections where an incorrect gravel mix was used after erosion mitigation projects. Ian Wilson, general manager of strategic and community services for the Regional District of North Okanagan, was looking into whether a street sweeper could push larger gravel to the side leaving a finer gravel, hard-packed surface.
On Sunday, the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen also joined other members of the Okanagan Ebike Riders Group on the South Spur of the KVR Trail from Penticton to Okanagan Falls. Skaha Lake is the most scenic section and is in good condition. That also begs the question why no one in the South Okanagan has ever considered upgrading it to the ORT standard of a wide. hard-packed surface similar to asphalt consistency.
———————
Constant Companion Carmen hiked with her women’s group in the wilder sections of Wilden residential development in Kelowna on Tuesday, checking herself for ticks on her return and throwing her coat in the clothes dryer (which kills ticks).
On Wednesday morning while preparing to lead a mountain bike outing on Knox Mountain, she noticed a dark spot on the door frame of the laundry room. It was moving and on closer examination, it was indeed a tick.
The Sheriff took a close-up photo before putting it in a plastic bag and in the freezer, and emailed the photo to: eTick.ca. “We will communicate the identification results within two business days,” came the immediate response.
“REMINDER: We recommend keeping the specimen in a small container such as a pill bottle (avoid plastic bags) for at least 10 days following your submission in case we require additional pictures or the actual specimen to complete the identification.” Oops.
Get pill bottle. Put now-hibernating tick inside. Back in the freezer.
———————
Back to the ORT tender closing date of Wednesday, April 5. “The deadline was extended at the request of bidders. The new close is April 13 at 2 p.m.,” said Mac Logan, infrastructure general manager for the City of Kelowna.
“Our internal deadline for evaluations is +14 days but we are typically done much sooner. Price counts for 60 per cent of the bid evaluation along with experience, schedule, project team leaders, sustainability (10 per cent each).”
The city is still waiting for a federal government signature on the Addition to Reserve application to add the CP Rail property to the Okanagan Indian Band reserve in Lake Country despite assurances several weeks ago that it would happen in a matter of days.
The city is considering starting construction at the south end where the rail trail crosses Eldorado Ranch on Old Vernon Road.
———————
A few trail closures.
Beginning April 3 until the end of May, the Paul’s Tomb Trail in Knox Mountain Park will be closed. Crews will be onsite rock scaling and constructing rockfall barriers along the east side of the trail. This work will mitigate rockfall hazards to improve safety for trail users as well as prevent damage to the trail by reducing the need for regular rock scaling.
There will be signage in the area alerting of the closed trails and the rest of Knox Mountain will remain open for those looking to get outdoors.
As well, a section of Mission Creek Greenway Regional Park will be closed for two weeks.
During daytime hours from until April 14, the recreational trail will be closed upstream from the Hollywood Road parking lot and trail entrance to the Smoothing Stones Bridge. This section will be open evenings and through the upcoming long weekend through Easter Monday.
Crews are wrapping up flood-related trail restoration work along this section, and will be hydroseeding and planting. They will also install new boardwalks between the Cedars and Smoothing Stones bridges.
Visitors are asked to stay out of the signed, closed area, and to be aware of trucks and heavy equipment accessing the work area.
———————
The B.C. Interior Sportsman Show is back at the Capital News Centre on Gordon Drive in Kelowna from April 14-16.
Event hours are: 4-8 p.m. April 14; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on April 15; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 16. Admission (showpass.com/bciss/) is $10 for adults and youth, $8 for seniors; $15 for a weekend passes, and $25 for a family pass (two adult and two youth).
Children under 12 are free (when accompanied by an adult).
The show includes exhibitors, demos, door prizes and speakers like: Travis O’Shea from Wapati River Outdoors and Ron Lancour from B.C. Trappers Association.
A Burgers and Bugles Elk Calling Night will be held at 6 p.m. on April 15 at Boomers Bar. The $59.95 ticket includes: an Elk Seminar by Travis O’Shea; cheeseburger, fries and beverage; elk calling reed; and one show admission. Use ELK23 for a $10 discount while supplies last at: showpass.com/bciss/
For more information, go to: bcinteriorsportsmanshow.com
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net