Kelowna residents have mixed views on whether the city should slam the brakes on suburban development.
Some believe the city's efforts to curtail new construction in outlying areas will artificially limit the supply of housing and drive up prices elsewhere.
Others want the city to take an even "harder stance on slowing suburban growth", municipal planners claim in a report on an update of the official community plan going to council on Monday.
Other public comments about proposed revisions to the 2040 OCP include an over-reliance on technical language instead of plain English and concerns about the city's move to allowing taller buildings downtown.
Overall, however, most of the people who took the time to provide their input seemed to agree with most of the new or revised policy directions proposed in the OCP.
For example, there is said to be a "high level of support" for the city's general aim to encourage more housing and work opportunities in established urban centres, city programs designed to promote "equity and inclusion", and more spending on transit.
Public input on the proposed revisions to the OCP was collected through opt-in surveys, video chats, and questionnaires, rather than statistically-valid consultation methods.
About 90 people participated in the video chats, 450 surveys were completed, and the draft OCP was downloaded 3,800 times. Kelowna's population is 146,000.
Argus Properties, a real estate investment and property development firm with 50 years history in Kelowna, believes the public consultation was limited and not truly representative of wider views in the community, in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is calling on the city to delay implementation of the new OCP.
"It would be a fallacy to to assume that phone-calls, Zoom meetings, and Internet communications with a limited segment of Kelowna's population (less than one per cent) constitute a legitimate basis to lay the foundation of Kelowna's future," Argus Properties' managing director Laurence Sie writes in a letter to the city.