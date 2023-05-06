Asparagus season has arrived! I have seen posts on social media from our farmer friends in the south triumphantly holding up these delicious green spears thus heralding the arrival of local spring produce.
Now we will begin to see the farmer’s market offerings ramping up as each week passes by.
This year, let’s celebrate each ingredient as it comes, let’s revel in its splendour and give thanks for how lucky we are that we live in a such a farm-full region that brings us bounty from our own soils. Let us try new recipes and new methods to best enjoy these gifts from the good earth. Amen.
Growing up these tender green shoots would pop up around our orchard – now they are hard to source locally, and I wait in anticipation to catch word that local asparagus has dropped at our shops in town or at the farmers markets. Fresh and local asparagus is so hard to beat and one of my most favourite vegetables of all! Did you know that just like fresh flowers, the best way to store asparagus is to snip off the ends off when you get home and stand them upright in a container of water in the fridge?
Onto a recipe! One of my favourite ways to enjoy local asparagus is to grill them. Simply toss in olive oil, throw on the bbq and grill until tender with some delicious grill marks. Sprinkle with a wee bit of Maldon sea salt (if you don’t have this staple ingredient that I live for, invest please – it is so worth it).
Sometimes I also grate a little organic lemon zest as well – same treatment as I do for green beans. PS. I will always specify organic lemons because I have learned that the skin of a lemon really soaks up any spray used and I always use the zest!
Frozen puff pastry is a genius ingredient to have stashed in the freezer. Something so amazing and ridiculous to make from scratch can just easily be rolled out on a whim for you to use as a blank canvas for anything you want to top it with. The result is always a wow.
Welcome Spring Asparagus Tarte
Ingredients:
• 1 sheet puff pastry
• ¼ cup soft goat cheese
• 1 tbsp. heavy cream
• 10 thin asparagus or enough to line up on your tarte
• Optional: 1 tsp. tarragon, chopped & 1 tsp. lemon zest
• Extra virgin olive oil or lemon olive oil (if not using lemon zest)
• 1 egg, whisked in a bowl
• Maldon sea salt
• Optional to serve: Prosciutto
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a small bowl mix together the goat cheese, cream (and chopped fresh tarragon and lemon zest if using) until you achieve a spreadable consistency.
Roll out the puff pastry into a rectangle or shape of your desire and place onto a parchment lined cookie sheet.
Spread the goat cheese mixture over the pastry leaving an inch from the edges free. Line up the asparagus and then brush the edges of the pastry with egg. Using a fork poke a line around the border at the one inch mark and pop it in the oven.
Bake for 20 minutes or until the tarte is golden brown. Remove from oven and cool on a rack. Drizzle with a good extra virgin olive oil (or the lemon olive oil) and if using, top with torn pieces of prosciutto. Serve with arugula salad tossed in vinaigrette on the side or pile that on top of the tarte to serve!
Vinaigrette
Whisk together in a bowl:
• 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
• 1 tbsp. lemon juice
• 3 tbsp. olive oil
• Salt & pepper
WINE PAIRING:
Bench 1775 Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc is the perfect match for asparagus! Bench 1775 Winery sits on the Naramata Bench and offers one of my favourite views of the stunning rocky cliffside that has made this wine region world renowned.
This winery is well known for its fresh, crisp wines and Sauvignon Blanc is their signature white varietal.
Tasting Notes: Fresh cut grass, zingy lime, pungent pepper, grapefruit, gooseberry, and a long fruit finish.
——————————
Jennifer Schell Lirag is an international award winning cookbook author, putting the spotlight on B.C.’s food, farm and drink community for over 15 years.
Follow her on social media at @jenniferschell8 and visit jenniferschell.com