Violinist and string ensemble to delight at Rotary Centre

The Rotary Centre for the Arts is proud to announce the highly anticipated arrival of Pablo Diemecke, one of Canada’s most talented violinists, on Monday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Diemecke, a former concertmaster of the Victoria Symphony and Grammy nominee, will be joined by the acclaimed DieMahler String Ensemble for an unforgettable evening of classical music.
Classical Enchantment promises to transport the audience on a journey from the classic beauty of London and Berlin to the passionate sounds of Vienna and Argentina. This exclusive and intimate evening of music features great classics from across the centuries including Henry Purcell’s ‘Chaconne,’ ‘Dvorak American,’ and ‘Barber Adagio,’ among others.
“We are thrilled to welcome the immensely talented Pablo Diemecke and the DieMahler String Ensemble to the Rotary Centre for the Arts,” says Colleen Fitzpatrick, Executive Director of the Rotary Centre for the Arts. “This is a rare opportunity to experience the beauty and passion of classical music performed by world-class musicians in an intimate setting. We encourage everyone to join us for this unforgettable event.”
Diemecke is celebrated for his enormous repertoire, featuring all major concerti and standard works for violin, as well as a large number of Latin American concertos by composers such as Manuel Ponce, Carlos Chavez, LaValle, Rodrigo, Bustos, and others. Two of these Latin American concertos were premiered by and dedicated to Diemecke.
In addition to his impressive accomplishments as a soloist, Diemecke has produced a series of concerts featuring all five Mozart violin concertos called the “DieMahler Chamber Music Series” in Victoria.
He has several recordings as a soloist with different orchestras and has recorded for CBC Radio Canada, Mexico, U.S., and Latin America.
He has also been giving chamber music and Masterclasses in Macao, United States, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. Several of his students have won scholarships at Berkelee College of Music in Boston, with some of them becoming members of the Xalapa Symphony.
Don’t miss the chance to see Classical Enchantment live. Tickets are $55 and available now at the RCA box office.
More information see our website rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/tickets/257202/