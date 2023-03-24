WWE 2k23
(Rated T for Teen
(PS4,PS5,XBox One, Series X,S,PC)
WWE is back with a huge roster of wrestlers, tons of modes to play and solid controls. If you’ve been waiting to jump into a wrestling game this one is it.
WWE 2K has always been a series that looked good. The wrestler models have a fantastic amount of details. The muscles bulge and character models look fantastic. You can even see veins popping in arms, etc.
The WWE 2K series has been improving incrementally with their yearly release with a few hiccups along the way. Last year’s 2K was already a good wrestling game. I have played a ton of wrestling games over my many years of gaming. I started with Wrestlemania on the NES system so I do enjoy a solid wrestling game.
One of the aspects of a wrestling game is the roster that players can pick from. I am happy to say 2K23 does not disappoint in that aspect. You have classics like The Ultimate Warrior, Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Andre The Giant, just to name a few. You also have the updated roster of both male and female wrestlers. The complete roster seems to be about 200 plus wrestlers with players able to unlock some in various ways like completing showcase objectives, using in-game credits etc.
Let’s talk about the game’s controls. If the controls in a game like this aren’t done correctly, you can have all the wrestlers and the game is still lacking.
2K23 has simple enough controls that anyone can pick it up. Players can use the standard heavy, light strikes, reversals,signature moves and finishers just to name a few moves. The player controls the wrestler with the left thumbstick. You can also select the opponent to focus on by clicking the right thumbstick. From these simple moves the game can get very deep. Players can do breaker moves which can break incoming combo attacks, grabs and more.
You require great timing to reverse an incoming attack. The game has moves for when the enemy is on the ground,on the ropes, involving weapons and many more. The control set is more fluid than the wrestling games of many years ago. This isn’t the button masher of older titles. You don’t feel you need to get the manual out every second.
The moves just feel right. The pin and break out moves you complete to get out of these moves can be customized. Players can select to flick the thumbstick when it’s in a slide green zone, or button mash from the 2k22 game. You even have more customization settings for those wanting to fine tune everything. I played wrestling games off and on since the NES days and felt right at home in 2k23.
The game has no shortage of modes from simply jumping into a match right away with a ton of options letting you choose the match type, arena and rules. The match types under this quick play option has 10 different options from 1vs1, 8 man, wargames, royal rumble just to name a couple options.
Players can also use this mode to get used to the controls with the tutorial option. If you’ve taken a break from wrestling games for a number of years I recommend doing the tutorial just to get the hang of breaking free from grapples, swinging people into ropes etc.
There’s also showcase, universe,
My GM, My Faction, My Rise, Creation mode which lets you create a custom superstar complete with move sets, entrances, image and more. For players wanting to test their skills online lets you do quick play, find different lobbies with all different match types and rules. Online mode offers a great variety if you don’t have a buddy on the couch to test your skills against. A new addition is Wargames which is a 3v3 and 4v4 multiplayer mode in 2 steel cages.
MyRise is the game’s campaign mode which lets players import your created character and go through key career moments throughout.
MyRise has different storylines depending on whether you choose male or female. In MyRise you can unlock different characters, completing different objects along the way.
