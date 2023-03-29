Dress for Success Kelowna provides their clients access to programs, services, and tools that will help them achieve economic advancement. They support women across the Okanagan by providing professional attire and career programs including pre-employment, job retention, and career advancement strategies, and support for women seeking new or improved employment.
Further empowerment is provided to their clients through mentorship support and leadership programs aimed at
continuing personal and professional development.
The provision of clothing, while only one aspect of the work Dress for Success does, is the corner stone of their activities and what they are most known for. “Women can come to the Dress for Success boutique where our staff and
volunteers will get them interview or employment ready with appropriate attire.” Says Lori Stevenson, executive director.
“Our clients are treated to a personalized dressing and pampering experience that leaves them feeling confident and beautiful and ready to take on the world.”
The new and gently used clothing that Dress for Success outfits their clients in is provided through the generous support of donors. “Our community is incredibly giving!” says a boutique stylist volunteer. “We are bursting at the seams, in both our boutique and our storage space – all incredible clothing, many designer and brand names, all in great condition.”
This three day sale will provide much needed funding to support the organization’s programming including career services and personal and professional development workshops.
It will reduce some of the fall/winter inventory, making it easier for to do the seasonal stock changeover. The sale will also keep the inventory fresh for the clients, making room for new items to be incorporated.
You can shop this clothing pop-up sale March 31 – April 2 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. each day.
Dress for Success is located at #214 – 1771 Cooper Rd. – in the mini mall on the corner of Enterprise Way and Cooper Rd. They are on the second floor, directly above San’s Latin Market.
For more information on Dress for Success and its programs, please visit dfskelowna.org