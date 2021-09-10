Fear mongering by pro-vaxxers
Dear Editor:
I am an 84-year-old woman who is unvaccinated and has had COVID-19. I chose not be vaccinated, at this point and I live to tell my story.
I had no idea that I would be reading articles of hate and blame such as the letter to the editor in Wednesday’s Courier by Tim Simard of West Kelowna, “End all COVID-19 health coverage for anti-vaxxers.”
I also could never imagine that I would be accused of being “arrogant, selfish and uncaring” from my fellow human beings. I can’t wrap my head around all the hate and divisiveness.
Why do those who have been vaccinated seem scared and angry?
It baffles logic and my confidence in the vaccine being effective, if those who are vaccinated can still get it.
If it is safe and good, then why am I hearing of people dying after taking the vaccine?
Why am I hearing about people who are unable to walk after the shot? Why does my niece’s boyfriend have a paralyzed arm after taken the shot and my grandson’s friend is on heart medication indefinitely?
I don’t understand those who are intolerant of those who want to stop and ask questions and choose what is best for them and their own bodies.
In August, we had a family gathering where my family was exposed to COVID, 12 of us. Nine of us got COVID, four were vaccinated, four were not and one partially vaccinated. Three did not get COVID. Out of those, three, two were unvaccinated and one was vaccinated. So tell me how do you make sense of it? You can’t.
Do the health experts really know if and how it all works? My guess they are doing their best, trying on things and if that is the case then perhaps common sense, tolerance and more research is needed before we take away freedom of choice for taking the vaccine or not, and the rest of Canadians.
Victoria Shipowick, Kelowna
Vax passports: further divide
Dear Editor:
British Columbia recently introduced vaccination passports to access non-essential services such as gyms, bars, and restaurants.
The federal government and other provinces may not be far behind. Technically, vaccine passports do not make vaccines mandatory, but in practice they virtually do. For all intent and purposes vaccine passports are a soft mandate.
Under Section 1 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Charter rights are subject to “reasonable limits prescribed by law as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.”
Do vaccine passports violate Section 7 of the Charter, the right to life, liberty and the security of the person, or Section 2(a) freedom of conscience or religion?
Vaccine passports may also violate Section 8 addressing privacy rights and Section 15 which deals with equality rights.
Do Canadians believe, or have they forgotten their right to provide informed consent to medical procedures? Do vaccine passports breach these rights?
It seems that young people who have a risk of severe outcomes from COVID that is almost nil are being coerced/pressured to get a vaccine that they may not want or personally feel necessary for their own health in order to enjoy a normal life.
Are the governments achieving indirectly what might not be able to achieve directly?
The Charter of Rights and Freedoms is supposed to protect Canadians from unjustified state intrusion. The government has the burden of justifying this intrusion and must balance the harms.
If vaccines are only effective at reducing the likelihood of severe outcomes in those who take them and do not fully stop transmission to other people, then vaccine passports serve no rational connection to their stated purpose other than the punitive targeting of those who have chosen not to take the
vaccine.
Our political leaders should also understand that vaccine passports will serve to further divide an already polarized society that may lead to increased hostilities that could result in actual conflict.
Bill Shumborski, Kelowna
Laws can’t stop the opioid crisis
Dear Editor:
I would like to offer my opinion after reading “Herald forum sparks some lively debate, thoughtful discussion,” (Herald, Sept. 10).
The debate carried on with the usual chatter but what stuck out like a sore thumb, was the dumb answer by all five candidates who were in favour of “de-criminalizing possession of personal-use amounts of hard drugs.”
How would this stupid idea stop people from ODing, pray tell?
Credit to People’s Party candidate Sean Taylor who said, “Laws aren’t going to solve the problem,” which I totally agree.
Stopping the flow of drugs, illegal firepower are just two examples telling of years of failure.
Perhaps stop access to needles at least with no point. It might help stop the flow of dangerous drugs.
On the other hand, it’s becoming harder to help a person who can’t simply say “no” to danger and possible death. There are many sick, innocent people to care about who can’t get the help they need now — not one of the tomorrows.
Tom Isherwood, Olalla
Criminalize the anti-vaxxers
Dear Editor:
After this, the most despicable, disgusting, degrading and demeaning display of anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers in front of places that must be kept free from deliberately-spread germs, there should be one new law implemented: make being unvaccinated a serious criminal offence.
If you are not vaccinated, you should be punished to the fullest extent of the law as you are literally committing germ warfare upon the rest of society.
You should be, not only severely fined, but forced to be fitted with a wrist or ankle cuff by the RCMP and be placed under permanent house arrest until you agree to receive both vaccines.
The cuff would also prevent you from getting within a certain distance from any door or window in your house so that you cannot spread germs to anyone indirectly.
This is going from madness to insanity. There are more rights and freedoms of others than just their own selfish desires.
Make the call, B.C. Criminalize anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers!
Greta Fader, Kelowna
Criminals with guns run amok
Dear Editor:
I would like to make one small correction to Doug Tarbet’s “ letter to the editor, “Military assault rifles banned in 1977” (Herald, Sept. 8).
Tarbet refers to the Colt AR-15 which in 1977 became not banned but a restricted firearm (I know because I owned one). At that time all owners of the AR-15 had to register their individual firearms.
Handguns in Canada have been registered since, I believe, the mid 1930s. Once the AR-15 was registered, it meant that it could no longer be used for hunting. It could only be transported with an ATF (authorization to transport) to a licenced shooting range for target shooting only.
This did not restrict the sales of AR-15s and they could legally still be bought, sold and owned.
What Trudeau did with his “Order in Council” was not only to ban the AR-15, but myriads of other firearms that even looked like an AR-15 including several very popular hunting rifles.
In fact, with his 20mm muzzle diameter that could even ban 12 or 10 gauge shotguns.
The list of banned firearms is quite extensive and can be found on the RCMP’s website:
There is, presently, an amnesty program which expires in 2022.
After the expiree date all previously legal gun owners will become felons if any banned firearm is still in his or her possession.
Meanwhile, the criminals with their illegally-obtained guns run amok across Canada.
Except for Trudeau’s political ambitions there is absolutely no reason why legal gun owners who use their firearms for hunting or target shooting should be punished.
Cliff Young, Penticton
Time to get back a seat at the table
Dear Editor:
Never has there been a clearer choice for voters in the riding of South Okanagan-West Kootenay. The Trudeau Liberals and their parliamentary lackeys the NDP have proven themselves to be both ethically challenged and morally bankrupt.
Our riding has languished under the representation of Richard Cannings, an MP at the back of the House with neither influence, aside from propping up embattled Liberal confidence motions, nor power to bring important federal dollars into our region.
Instead of focusing on helping Canadians with immediate issues like work, security and real time health issues, Cannings prefers to continue preaching his doomsday science and attacks on workers in energy sectors.
Yes, climate change is real, but so is putting food on the table and providing for young families, right now!
Dissatisfaction with Justin Trudeau and those who support him is rampant. Indeed, in the last federal election, they lost the popular vote to the Conservatives by more than 200,000 votes and current polls suggest the same will happen this time.
It’s time our riding had a seat at the table. Helena Konanz and the Conservatives under the leadership of Erin O’Toole have offered up a solid platform to get our region and the country up and working again.
A vote for Cannings and the NDP is a de facto vote for the Trudeau Liberals. Let’s not spend another four years forgotten and unaided by an elitist central government.
Please vote for Helena Konanz.
Ron Klaassen, Penticton
Three criteria for voting day
Dear Editor:
We all have different criteria when it comes to election time. Here are three basic filters I consider before making my choice: person, policy, performance.
First comes person. It is essential to identify a candidate who is
honest, knowledgeable about the community, listens well and has values compatible with service to the community and responsive to the big challenges of the day.
I don’t look for someone who tries to please everyone because that path often leads to false promises. We should take every opportunity to meet candidates personally and form our own character assessment.If candidates seem honest we can select or deselect them based upon what they say are their goals.
Second is policy. Each party has its own policies and it is not hard to differentiate them. We need to identify a few policies that are important to us personally. I am interested in climate change, child care, affordable housing, pharmaceutical costs, immigration, relations with China and, very importantly, a responsible scientific approach to fighting the pandemic.
If I look at a party’s website and don’t see policies I’m interested in or, worse, see climate change denial, anti-vaccination or wild conspiracy theories, I quickly rule out that party and its candidate.
Third comes performance. What is the track record of the party and the candidate? Does it look like they can achieve their policy goals and influence meaningful change?
Good. Has the party previously dropped some of its election promises soon after being elected? Not so much.
Has the candidate had a successful career, achieved much and worked collaboratively in the House or elsewhere to get useful legislation passed? Good.
I hope that using these filters may be helpful to some who are still undecided. In my own case I have chosen a candidate who is honest as the day is long, very caring, knowledgeable about the community, responsive to questions and who has collaboratively influenced decisions of the present government — useful if we end up with another minority government.
His party also has a charismatic leader in Jagmeet Singh who appeals to young and old Canadians. I will be voting for Richard Cannings and the NDP.
Paul Makosz, Penticton
Vote for NDP is a vote for Trudeau
Dear Editor:
The NDP isn’t shy about their big spending plans for pharmacare, dental care, 500,000 housing units and big environmental ideas.
But things get fuzzy when it comes to paying for it.
Ultimately, it means more taxes; unless big spending cuts are on the table. Everything oozes more government, more spending and more dependency. Most believe they’re better at spending their money instead of letting government do it for them.
The NDP solution is to tax the rich, whoever they are. It would be good to know the NDP definition of “the rich”, because people should understand where they are in the food chain. When home equity is included in net worth, many may be surprised to find themselves elevated to the ranks of the rich; even though they don’t feel rich.
The more people are taxed, the more they’ll look for ways to protect their assets. Instead of demonizing and wanting to loot “the rich”, the NDP might consider engaging with them.
But the politics of envy prevents that.
Incentives to keep wealth circulating in our economy, instead of somebody else’s, are a worthwhile idea. Contrary to some beliefs, private enterprise, not government spending, built this country and has provided jobs for Canadians throughout our history.
We don’t hear much about NDP job creation plans, other than redeploying ex-oil workers to more environmentally-worthy jobs, like solar panel installers. That has a certain Stalinesque ring to it, which may not sit well with those selected for redeployment.
185,000 people work in the oil and gas industry; even after six years of NDP and Liberal assaults on them.
Fossil fuels continue to be our major export commodity and are a big revenue generator for us, while providing well paying jobs. What is the NDP proposing as a replacement?
Instead of a Robin Hood system of wealth redistribution, which doesn’t create any more wealth, we should be focussing on ways of encouraging free enterprise and creating more opportunities for employment and prosperity.
Tax cuts for businesses don’t require wasteful government subsidies for ideologically and politically preferred activities.
The NDP has no possibility of forming government, so they can promise the moon.
But they can continue propping up a Liberal minority in return for scraps from Trudeau’s table.
A vote for Richard Cannings is a vote for more Justin Trudeau. A vote for Helena Konanz is vote for something better.
John Thompson, Kaleden