Obituary Posse mourn loss of assistant coach

There was some added poignancy to the Princeton Posse’s win on Sunday that lifted the club to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s playoff championship series.
The league announced Monday that Posse assistant coach Morton Johnston died in a car crash Sunday. News reached the team around 4:30 p.m., just 3 1/2 hours before the club was due to take on the Revelstoke Grizzlies in Game 6 of the their playoff series.
After receiving the blessing of Johnston’s family, the Posse dedicated the game to his
honour and pulled off a 2-1 win.
Johnston also suited up for four seasons with his hometown club from 2014-18 and notched 64 points in 159 regular season games.
“He was a tenacious and energetic player and beloved teammate,” said the KIJHL in a statement.
“The KIJHL offers its deepest sympathies to the Johnston family, the Posse organization and the community of Princeton.”
Johnston also played senior hockey with the Penticton Silver Bullets this past season. The team was scheduled to participate in the Koy Cup championship this weekend but withdrew Monday.
“It affected too many of our guys, it just didn’t seem right so we declined our invitation,” Silver Bullets manager Matt Fraser said.
Although the team’s season is now done for this year, Fraser hopes to organize an alumni game in the next week to help raise money for his family.
“He was a glue guy, he held everyone together,” Fraser said of the winger. “He loved the locker room, loved being a Silver Bullet and always showed up with a smile on his face. He played hard-nosed hockey, worked hard and never backed down from anyone. He kept this locker room together.”