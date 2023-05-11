In 2013, Austrian motorsport manufacturer, KTM, entered into a joint venture with Chinese manufacturer, CFMoto. By 2020, CFMoto opened its doors on a 150,000 sq/m, high-tech facility capable of producing 50,000 790 cc plus motorcycles each year.
The partnership with KTM saw KTM brand, low CC motorcycles being built in China for the Chinese market – one of the largest markets in the world.
Now, CFMoto has expanded their horizons into the North American market. After proven success with off-road
products, CFMoto is forging ahead into the on-road market originally with the same size motor but now adding higher-power motorcycles on trend with its European and Japanese competitors.
The 2023 700 CL-X Heritage is CFMoto’s café racer or scrambler motorcycle. It is styled like something out of a Mad Max movie with a beefy 180/55 R17 Pirelli tire protruding from a chopped rear end and sporting a floating fender. The aggressive style carries through to the front end of the bike with a slightly smaller (110/80 R18 Pirelli) tire and minimal fender hiding between the forks. Wide position drag-style bars add to the aggressive style.
A single circular headlight with an outlining running light shaped like an X and accented gold KYB front forks. A 13.5 litre fuel tank in silver and a tank matching quilted seat and half (although I don’t know who would be riding on the half).
Behind the bars, a single digital gauge, and the usual controls available at both hands with the exception of electronic cruise control. Lastly, the 700 CL-X also offers two riding modes to choose from – Eco and Sport. I started out in Sport mode expecting a bit of pep from the 2-cylinder inline, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled 692 cc powerhouse delivering a maximum of 75 HP at 8500 rpm.
When I got on the bike, it was rather apparent that the ergonomics were designed for a smaller framed rider as I immediately thought I must have looked like an elephant riding a tricycle in a circus. I stand 5’11” with a 32” inseam and the bike seat height is 31.5” however seated suspension lowers the distance. I fumbled to find my footing on the pegs with the designed seating position.
Sport mode was less than expected. Off the lights, the bike was a bit of slug unless you opened throttle to the higher RPM to get going. Opening throttle produces a growl loud enough to be noticed yet not completely obnoxious, although obnoxious is a matter of opinion. Of the six gears, I anticipated low end torque as opposed to mid-range torque.
Originally, I flipped through the gears rather quick reaching fourth by 60 km. There, the ride was great. On the highway, as I neared 100 km, fifth was necessary but I did not use sixth. In the curves, the bike was agile (the shorter length adds to the agility) and consistent rolling on and off the throttle.
It’s no secret that manufacturing in China saves the bottom dollar of the consumer and the consumer knows the old saying of “you get what you pay for.” More often than not, Chinese manufactured products tend not to last as long as their higher priced competitors and the quality of the parts is often compromised. However, with KTM influence into CFMoto, the brand can only get stronger year over year.
The 2023 700 CL-X Heritage entered the on-road market with direct aim at proven solid manufacturers with stellar reputations and history. What will make the rider shift their sites from a 2023 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard (803cc MSRP $13,295), Yamaha XSR 700 (MSRP $10,999) or a Kawasaki Z650RS (MSRP $10,300)? The bottom dollar. The Chinese CFMoto 2023 700 CL-X Heritage has an MSRP of $8,299.
Here’s to a safe season for everyone.
