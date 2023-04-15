Ham ticks off all the great main dish boxes

What to serve a group for dinner? This is always the burning question when you want to entertain at home. Preferably it should be something easy so that you have time to visit with your guests, is economical and of course, delicious.
For Easter dinner we baked a big ham and were reminded what a great main dish this is. It ticks all the boxes above, plus it also provides leftovers!
One 15-pound ham basically serves over 30 people for dinner! Although you will not often see raw ham for sale (it would be marked as fresh ham and would basically be the leg of a pig that’s not cured) but make sure you are purchasing a fully cooked, spiral-cut (makes it much easier to serve), smoked ham on the bone.
Ham is already cooked during the curing process, so the oven time is just to heat through and improve texture.
All you have to do is unpackage it, set it cut down in a roasting pan, cover and bake – low and slow.
The method usually suggests 15 minutes per pound at 275 F. I like to cook it longer to dry the meat out a little more but that is a personal preference.
Another preference is whether to glaze the ham or not. We usually don’t and serve it with mustards and homemade relish, however, this glaze recipe I found by our beloved Cooking Queen, Ina Garten, sounds delightful:
• 1 (14 to 16-pound) fully cooked, spiral-cut smoked ham on the bone
• 6 garlic cloves
• 8 1/2 ounces orange marmalade
• 1/2 cup Dijon mustard
• 1 cup light brown sugar, packed
• 1 orange, zested
• 1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Place the ham in a heavy roasting pan. Mince the garlic in a food processor fitted with the steel blade.
Add the marmalade, mustard, brown sugar, orange zest, and orange juice and process until smooth. Pour the glaze over the ham and bake for onw hour, until the ham is fully heated and the glaze is well browned.
Serve hot or at room temperature.
And then there are the wonderful leftovers. After sending care packages home with guests there will still be some for next day lunch ham buns and sandwiches.
Then, with the remaining leftovers, I like to cube and freeze to use in omelettes, quiche, soup or fried rice. And for the big ol’ ham bone, you must make soup!
This soup is one of my husband’s favourite Filipino comfort foods. Ginisang Munggo is basically mung bean soup. Mung beans are like small green lentils that are widely used in Asian countries, and they cook almost exactly like lentils.
You can find them in most supermarkets. Enjoy!
Ginisang Munggo (mung bean) soup
Ingredients:
• 1 ham bone (or ½ pound ham, chopped)
• 8 cups water
• 8 cups ham broth
• 2 cups dry munggo beans, (mung beans), rinsed
• 1 tbsp. oil
• ½ onion, minced
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 2 tbsp. fish sauce
• 1 bunch chopped spinach to serve
• 1 cup ham, chopped into small cubes
Instructions:
In a stock pot add meaty ham bone and fill with eight cups water. Simmer ham bone in for one hour and then separate bone from broth.
Top up with water to achieve eight cups broth.
In a Dutch oven or same stock pot, heat on medium low and sauté the onion and garlic until softened – approximately three minutes.
Add the mung beans and strained ham broth and bring to boil.
Turn down heat, partially cover and simmer for one hour or until beans are soft and the consistency will be like a thick soup.
Stir in fish sauce and ham and then taste for seasoning.
Remember that the smoked ham will provide a healthy kick of salt as well as the fish sauce if you choose to use it, so you are probably fine without.
Remove from the heat and stir in spinach leaves – it just needs to be hot enough to wilt the leaves.
Serve – and enjoy.
Jennifer Schell Lirag is an international award winning cookbook author, putting the spotlight on B.C.’s food, farm and drink community for over 15 years. Follow her on social media at @jenniferschell8 and visit jenniferschell.com