UBC experts discuss the intersection of nutrition, exercise and chronic disease prevention

Up to roughly one-third of Canadians have low muscle mass, even in those with higher body weight.
As people age, low muscle mass can lead to poor quality of life, complications during surgery or longer hospital stays. It can also significantly impact how long a person might live.
The public is invited to hear from health experts about how the intersection of nutrition, exercise and chronic disease prevention can improve overall health.
Dr. Sarah Purcell is an assistant professor with the UBC Faculty of Medicine’s Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism and UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Science. She is also a researcher with the Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management based at UBC Okanagan.
Dr. Purcell completed a Bachelor of Science in dietetics and a Master of Science in clinical nutrition at Florida State University followed by a PhD in nutrition and metabolism at the University of Alberta.
Dr. Purcell’s research aims to improve the understanding of the unique dietary requirements of people with chronic diseases and reduce obesity in people with chronic diseases by implementing nutrition and exercise interventions.
Dr. Sarah Robbins is a gastroenterologist, a nutrition specialist and the founder of Well Sunday Health Corporation, an online education platform that offers cutting-edge nutrition information to improve people’s health and quality of life.
She is also a clinical assistant professor with the UBC Faculty of Medicine’s Division of Gastroenterology.
With expertise in gut health, nutrition and lifestyle medicine, Dr. Robbins
provides easy-to-digest, science-backed courses about a wide range of gastrointestinal illnesses to help people achieve vibrant health.
MEDTalks is a health education lecture series exploring current and emerging trends in medicine. Hosted by the Southern Medical Program at UBC Okanagan, researchers and health professionals share their insights and expertise.
The event is free and open to the public with in-person and virtual options available but registration is required.
To register or find out more, visit: events.ok.ubc.ca/event/medtalks-3
The event will take place at UBC Clinical Academic Campus in Kelowna General Hospital, 2312 Pandosy St. on June 7 from 7 to 8 p.m.