Sleep in Heavenly Peace coming to Kelowna

An international organization whose motto is, “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town” is coming to Kelowna soon. The guiding principle of the volunteer group, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has a chapter in Vernon at present, the only one in B.C.
Leo Campeau, publicity director for the Vernon group explains that the organization had its beginning in Idaho, just before Christmas in 2012 with the idea to build “one bed for one family.” There was some leftover wood, so the group wondered who else could benefit from a bed.
A post on Facebook resulted in, not only with requests for beds, but also with many responses from volunteers eager to help.
The group expanded to Canada in 2018 and started building beds in 2019.
In 2021, a chapter was opened in Vernon. Since then the group has built and delivered 73 beds to children who would otherwise sleep on the floor or couches or mattresses and they have 23 more beds ready to go.
Each bed comes with a mattress and bedding, including sheets, pillowcases and comforters, quilts or afghans.
The beds are built from simple patterns by members of the Vernon Men’s Shed, students at Seaton secondary school, the Vernon Christian school and Okanagan College as part of the Women in Trades program.
At present Campeau is looking to recruit, “about six individuals for executive positions” for the Kelowna group. “Then,” says Campeau, “they will attend a weekend training session in Sherwood Park, Alta.
Campeau can be reached at: 250-540-4862 or leo.campeau@shpbeds.org for more information.
Campeau is also excited about holding a session for 90 Tolko managers who will be in Vernon for a company meeting. “We will explain the program and have them building beds at Seaton Secondary.”
Each bed costs about $450 to complete and the funding is a mixture of corporate donations, government grants and public donations.