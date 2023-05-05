Northern Lights season ends with guest cello artist

It’s been a banner year for northern lights. Those fortunate to have clear skies and to be awake in the wee hours have experienced the mysterious and magical nighttime light shows right across Canada, says the press release.
“Our take on this wondrous phenomenon comes in the form of our final concert of the season, titled Northern Lights, for its focus on music by composers from northern countries.”
“Composers from the northern part of the world are often influenced by the grandeur of their landscape,” says OSO Music Director Rosemary Thomson. “This program features works by Finland’s greatest composer, Jean Sibelius, Canadians Jocelyn Morlock and Marcus Goddard, and the Okanagan’s own, Latvian-born, Imant Raminsh. We are especially delighted to welcome back our guest artist, cellist Ariel Barnes, who firmly established himself as an audience favourite in past appearances with the OSO.
“Ariel will fill the hall with his gorgeous tone in not one, but two beautiful concertos written especially for him,” continues Thomson. “Finland’s musical hero, Jean Sibelius, infuses his Symphony No. 7 with raw beauty. One hundred and twenty voices of the OSO Chorus and Youth Chorus and four distinguished soloists will bring Raminsh’s Gloria to life, as we honour this leading Canadian composer, member of the Order of Canada, and former OSO principal second violinist, in his 80th year.”
Described as creating a “mesmerizing musical experience” by combining his “deep personal connection” (Toronto Live Music Report), “luscious tone and technical prowess” (The Vancouver Sun), Ariel Barnes has been hailed as “truly an inspiring artist … the outstanding Canadian cellist of his generation” (the late Maestro Bramwell Tovey, JUNO and Grammy winner and revered Canadian conductor).
Rosemary Thomson has her own take on the way Barnes creates an intimate connection to his audiences: “When Ariel Barnes shared our stage a few years ago, he was able to draw in each and every listener in our three concert halls. I always felt like he was playing directly to me, yet I heard the same thing from dozens of people after the show. This is a rare and exquisite gift that he gives us, the ability to bring all the virtuosity required to play on the big concert stage, but simultaneously making each audience member feel like he is playing just for them. I can’t wait to share the stage with him on Northern Lights.”
Barnes is passionate about new music. Both the concertos he will perform were written for him. In a 2019 interview he said, “The creation of brand-new music today really excites me. First, it’s a fresh creation. I like the idea of creating things that are original or new, that are not weighed down by tradition. I like that there’s a freedom to bring your own voice to the music. When you’re working with composers who are writing music for you – when they understand who you are as a player and interpreter, what your sound is like, what your temperament is like – there’s a really magical ‘combustion’ that occurs between the composer and performer, which I believe has been instrumentally important in the development of so much of the great literature of the past. It feels like I’m really close to the essence of our art form, helping it move forward, in my own tiny way, at the same time able to realize myself in a very pure sense.”
Ariel’s performance of Jocelyn Morlock’s Lucid Dreams – a concerto she wrote for him when he left the principal cello position of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra for the same position with the prestigious Nuremburg Symphony in Germany – will be a bittersweet tribute to Morlock, coming just weeks after her untimely passing in Vancouver. “We, along with all Canadian musicians, are committed to ensuring that Jocelyn’s music lives on,” states Thomson.
Join us for Northern Lights and experience the wonder, magic and majesty of live orchestral music!
Contact the KCT box office at 250-469-8940 for Kelowna and Penticton performances. Contact TicketSeller at 250-549-7469 for the Vernon show.
Of special note:
“This will be Dennis Colpitts’ and Rosemary Thomson’s final appearance as co-conductors of the OSYO. They took on this role in 2012 when the former Youth Symphony of the Okanagan, which was founded in 1989 by Imant Raminsh, came under the auspices of the OSO.
As they step away from this involvement, we thank them sincerely for all they have done and brought to music education in the Okanagan. Their impact on scores of young musicians over the past 11 years has been profound, and they leave very big shoes to fill,” says OSO.
A search for a new OSYO leader is now underway.
This Weekend:
Music lovers in all three Okanagan cities have the opportunity to hear and support the talented young musicians of the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra in their final performance of the year.
We proudly feature four graduating students – trombonist Dryden Bennett, violinist Sophie Planchat, flutist Aiisha Rishi, and violinist Tyler Shea – in concerto performances as well as a new work arising from our Student Composition Program.
Works by Verdi and Kalinnikov round out the program.
Tickets can be purchased in advance through the OSO website, or cash-only sales at the door.
Vernon
Saturday, Trinity United Church,
3033 Alexis Park Dr. at 3 p.m.
Penticton
Sunday, Cleland Community Theatre, 325 Power St. at 2 p.m.
Kelowna
Sunday, First Lutheran Church,
4091 Lakeshore Rd. at 7 p.m.