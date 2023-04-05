Easter, time for family-oriented events

April is such a busy month for nature. As we clear out the debris of winter, it’s easy to witness hints of spring in budding trees, the leaves of crocus, tulips and daffodils that have been hibernating are now bursting out of the ground with the welcoming sunshine heating the garden beds and I wait with wonder to enjoy the glorious colours that will soon bloom – hopefully in time for Easter this weekend.
For me, Sunday is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus which we do by attending a church service followed by a feast. I am Polish and we usually eat a traditional menu of sorrel soup with a boiled egg to start, then veggie potato salad, white sausage, pickled herring, then poppy seed noodles in honey and baked cheesecake with a cup of black tea.
This year I am leaning more to my English side of cooking rosemary infused roast lamb with mint sauce and all the trimmings. I love cooking and enjoy fresh flavours.
Easter brings many kinds of family-oriented events for us to attend and I enjoy telling you about them! The first being the annual Mission Hall pancake breakfast, held at their 4409 Lakeshore Rd. prominent red barn, happening on Friday from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. with staggered time allotments. I suggest getting your reservation time slot as soon as you can as this event is very popular. Families can enjoy egg decorating, bouncy castles, and an Easter egg hunt along with their breakfast. Kids under 13 pay only $3, adults pay $6. You can reserve your time slot online through: eventbrite.com/e/okanagan-mission-hall-annual-pancakes-with-the-easter-bunny-breakfast-tickets-567434139787
All attendees must have a ticket to ensure seating availability.
The City of Vernon is opening the city core to celebrate Easter. On Saturday there will be a window Easter egg hunt with participating shops, free parking, live entertainment and special event prices inside local businesses.
West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery is organizing some fun on Saturday with a Vineyard Easter Egg Hunt, wine tastings for grown-ups and Easter themed activities for all! It all begins at 11:30 a.m.
For more information and to get your tickets visit: exploretock.com/ grizzliwinery/event/397864/easter-in-the-vineyard-with-egg-stra-indoor-activities. Don’t forget Friday Happy Hour at the winery from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with live music. Its always a lovely time to enjoy the talented locals they have on the roster each week.
Easter Brunch Buffet is happening at Penticton Lakeside Resort, 21 Lakeshore Dr. W., on Sunday, from 11 a.m. onwards. Dress in your Easter best and while filling your plates at the buffet, the Easter Bunny will be hopping around for photo opportunities, and there is a goat petting zoo on the west lawn as well.
The official Easter egg hunt begins at 12:30 p.m. Please bring your own Easter basket. The cost for this is $37.50 for adults and children 4 – 12 pay $18.50 plus service charges. Call to reserve at: 250-493-8221 or visit the front desk to purchase your tickets in person or online at pentictonlakesideresort.com/events
Can’t wait until the weekend to get out and experience something good? Tomorrow night the legendary Irish Rovers are at Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water S. Since their first international hit song “The Unicorn,” in 1968, the band that began in Toronto by two Irish immigrants, George Millar and Jimmy Ferguson, have been working and performing steadily since.
The songs are humourous, catchy and their live shows are infectious with skits featuring leprechauns, unicorns and other such characteristics that are typically Irish. Tickets for the Kelowna show sold out but there is a waiting list to call 250-469-8940. The Irish Rovers will be performing in Vernon on Saturday, at Performing Arts Centre, 3800 - 33 St.
Book for that show at 250-542-9355 or visit the website at ticketseller.ca/ Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Friday night at the Creekside Theatre in Lake County, everyone is invited to attend the Film Festival Fundraiser for Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society.
The evening will show a selection of inspiring films that focus on the impact that humans have on wildlife and highlight the natural beauty of British Columbia.
The feature film, “Part of The Pack” is a documentary by filmmakers Isabelle Groc and Mike McKinlay. The film focuses on three people whose passion for wolves has led them to not just approach the animals in the wild, but raise them in their yards – and even living rooms.
There is a silent auction and refreshment bar open at 5:30 p.m. with the films beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now at Ticket Seller box office: 250-549-7469. Tickets are $25 and include fees and taxes.
Get ready Penticton because my Prohibition Party concert is taking the stage at 97 Brewing Company, 200 Ellis St. on Saturday, from 7-9 p.m. Ticket-holders take a chance and don their best dress-up, to party like it’s 1933. Dance, drink, flirt, laugh at get D’lovely! – A Gatsby inspired soiree that audiences always applaud.
My dynamic musical trio is a mix of jazz, latin, blues and pop with pure pizzazz! This is a hot tickets item! Tickets: prohibition-party-featuring-the-anna-jacyszyn-trio-tickets-536532522217?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse
Classical enchantment in the form of two very prominent musicians will be the entertainment at the Rotary Centre for Arts Stage on April 10.
Grammy-nominated Violinist Pablo Diemecke and DieMahler String Ensemble are in town to perform an evening of classical music that promises to transport the audience on a journey from London and Berlin to the passionate sounds of Vienna and Argentina.
This truly intimate evening of music includes; Purcell’s ‘Chaconne,’ ‘Dvorak American,’ and ‘Barber Adagio,’ among others.
Performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 and available now at the RCA box office: rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/tickets/257202/
Easter blessings no matter how you choose to celebrate!
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com