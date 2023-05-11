Director turns actress in play

Artistic director and founder of the New Vintage Theatre, Bonnie Gratz, has temporarily folded up her directors’ chair in-order-to step onto the shoes of actress in the play, Shirley Valentine.
This one-person monologue play became a hit film of the same name in 1989, about a middle-aged lonely housewife, taken for granted and quite literally talks to the kitchen wall for company. She longs for adventure, so when her best friend invites her to take a holiday, she goes, leaving a note saying, “Gone to Greece, back in two weeks.”
I was able to have a chat with Gratz over the phone to get to know her reason for casting herself in this role and letting herself be directed by another. What I did find out was that Bonnie Gratz started her career as an actor but shifted to director, playwright, and artistic director for Kelowna Fringe Festival, and KelownaFX because she saw a niche that needed to be filled – all that in addition to her day job as drama teacher for Canyon Falls Middle School.
Gratz admits she misses being an actor and finds the challenge of memorizing lines, researching her character, working with a dialect coach (she is learning a Liverpudlian accent) is exhilarating. She commiserates with this character and loves the blunt humorous dialogue of Shirley, which resonates with her and will no doubt do the same for audiences.
The play will be performed at The Hothouse Studio, inside Rotary Centre For The Arts, 421 Cawston Ave., from May 11 – 13. Due to the popularity of ticket sales, May 17 is added with more dates in August in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton, and Oliver to be announced. Tickets can be purchased through: showpass.com/ shirley-valentine.
Showtime is at 7 p.m.
———
The Nick Maclean Quartet will inject the Okanagan with jazz flare this weekend emulating the Blue Note era recordings while nodding in tribute to some of the greatest improvisers in jazz music history.
Maclean is a global award-winning pianist eight times over and one of the most in-demand players of their homebase, Toronto. Bringing with him is decorated jazz trumpet individualist Brownman Ali and making up the tythym section is Bennett Young on upright bass and Jacob Wutzke on drums. The band is tight and on fire for jazz and its a not to be missed night for enthusiasts.
KSS school are on the pulse for keeping jazz alive and they have the privilege of a masterclass from this talented quartet, then on Thursday evening, the public can hear the band perform at DunnEnzies, 4638 Lakeshore Rd. at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at dunnenzies.com/mission. They will be in Penticton on Friday at the Dream Café thedreamcafe.ca, then on Saturday in Vernon: www.vernonjazz.com
———
The Crown and Thieves in West Kelowna are presenting their Prohibition Party Thursday, from 7 – 9 p.m. featuring none other than yours truly, The Anna Jacyszyn Trio. This night of Vegas-style jazz infused pop meets fun with a playlist that creates memories and keeps you coming back for more. The stylized speakeasy is the perfect home for this kind of residency and if you ask anyone who has ever attended, I’ve been told, its worth every penny of the tickets price. Tickets are available at eventbrite.ca/e/the-prohibition-party-featuring-the-anna-jacyszyn-trio
———
The Spectrum Singers and Kim Kleineberg invite you to “Be Our Guest” for a concert at St. Michael’s Cathedral, on Friday and Saturday evening to celebrate 11 years of their Spring Concert series.
This year its a tribute to stage and film with songs from Rent, Porgy and Bess, The Sound of Music, Wizard of Oz and Disney Classics. If you need a night of smiles and toe-tapping fun then this is the concert for you.
A top-notch band accompanies this 30+ strong vocal emsamble.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 students and children, available at TicketOwl: bit.ly/spectrumsingers
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
———
The Tapestry album, released in 1971 by Carol King, is a phenomenon record that has been certified 14 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America and has sold an estimated 25 million copies worldwide. King wrote or co-wrote all the songs and today most of us know lyrics to songs like; “It’s Too Late,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Natural Woman,” “Beautiful,” “You’ve Got A Friend” to name a few.
Suzanne O’Davis will bring those songs to life for an evening of a heart felt homage to this important album. Held at Kelowna Actors Studio, 1379 Ellis St. from May 12 – 14. Tickets are available through kelownaactorsstudio.com with showtime at 7:30 p.m.
———
From May 16 – 20 classical music aficionados are in for a treat as the second annual classical festival comes around and brings with it a roster of Canada’s best classical musicians, to include Juno award winners Marina Thibeault and Philip Chiu.
This festival was founded by Nicholas Denton Protsack and Cameron Crozmank. Both classical musicians, the men felt the valley had many festivals celebrating many genres of music, yet classical was still a niche that needed attention.See their bio through classicalvalley.com where you will also find details of venues and ticket links for this festival commencing Tuesday in Vernon in the intimate environment of the Carriage House at the Vernon Community Music School, 1705 32nd Ave. at 7:30 p.m.
I will elaborate more next week but felt readers needed to be aware and visit the website as early as possible.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com