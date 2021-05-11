We must work together to end vax confusion
Dear Editor:
There are different types of confusion surrounding COVID-19 vaccines just about everywhere. For example, in Canada it partly stems from government promises of just how many doses will arrive each week, and since the roll-out began in January there has been “Too Much Information” and “Too Many Cooks.”
The federal government orders supply from pharmaceutical companies around the world, then 10 provincial and three territorial governments administer the vaccines. There are numerous health authorities involved at every level, and although everyone concerned surely has the best of intentions, there are inevitable breakdowns in supply chains being used to vaccinate the global population.
It’s proven rarer than rocking-horse manure that promises of vaccine arrivals made from week to week are kept. With so many people growing increasingly impatient during the ongoing pandemic, and susceptible to all kinds of vaccine rumours, it leads to a situation that could be called a “Glorious Vaccine Confusion.”
Then there is a vocal minority who refuse to believe anything to do with the virus, and apparently consider themselves smarter than the epidemiologists and people who have studied pandemics for decades. They cite conspiracy theories, religious dogma, blind faith, political beliefs or whatever else is the flavour of the day on their social media pages. Of course, freedom of speech and of the media should always be upheld, but many scofflaws are simply not clear-thinking enough to pick the fly excrement from the pepper in the disinformation they are being spoon-fed by all types of dubious influencers with strange agendas.
This could be termed an “Inglorious Vaccine Confusion” for those feeble Facebook followers who would be counted by P.T. Barnum when he famously said: “There’s a sucker born every minute.” Yesteryear’s master showman uttered those prophetic words long before the advent of social media which warps so many minds at warp-speed.
Despite many setbacks, entering the second week of May, some 38% of Canadians have received their first shot, and 3% have completed the second, with new promises that all citizens over 12 years old should have their first shot by the end of June. When politicians and health officers imply that life could soon return to normal, some of us are old enough and ugly enough to realize that they are trying to calm and appease fears, but not being entirely realistic.
Simply put, herd immunity for about 70% of the planet means over five billion vaccinations, and until that is achieved in quite a long while from now, none of us in individual countries will be entirely safe from variants that mutate and travel from all corners of the globe.
Health authorities and governments everywhere must work together to put an end to Glorious and Inglorious Vaccine Confusion.
Bernie Smith, Parksville
Church makes a mockery of God with vaccinations
Dear Editor:
God is mocked. So upset to see a church/hall on Springfield opened to be a vaccination site for the mark of the beast. So many cars were there.
Do you not see the irony? Who is on their alter? It is pretty clear to me. Find the Kingdom of God within. Luke 17:21. He never left you.
Rosalie Chalmers, Kelowna
‘Inconsistent’ message for BC cancer patients
Dear Editor:
On March 24, Dr. Bonnie Henry sent a letter to those receiving chemotherapy for cancer inviting them to receive COVID-19 vaccine ahead of their age cohort because they are “clinically extremely vulnerable.”
Recent studies have shown the vaccine to be largely ineffective for this group without a booster shot within a few weeks, yet
Dr. Henry insists that they must wait for the same four months as those not so vulnerable.
Totally inconsistent!
This adds to the accumulating evidence that Dr. Henry’s pronouncements are mere PR exercises designed to placate the masses, just like her early pronouncements that masks were not needed at a time when they were in short supply, promptly reversed when supplies increased.
Edward Guy, Kelowna
Government help on the way for seniors
Dear Editor:
Budget 2021 has helped to strengthen the financial security of Canadians later in life.
It announced two important measures. In August 2021, we will issue a one-time $500 payment directly to seniors aged 75+ as of June 2022.
Then in July 2022, we will permanently increase the Old Age Security pension by 10 per cent for seniors aged 75+. That’s worth $766 over the first year to pensioners receiving the full benefit and helps 3.3 million seniors.
It’s targeted at older seniors who are more financially challenged and who are worried about outliving their savings.
As they age, seniors face more health issues. Their healthcare expenses rise due to illness or disability: on average out-of-pocket health expenses of those aged 80+ are over $700 a year higher than those aged 65-74. At the same time, most older seniors can no longer supplement their income with paid work. Few seniors work beyond age 75, and those that do have median earnings of only $720 a year.
The passing of spouses adds to the pressure. Among seniors, almost twice as many over age 75 are widows. And with women, on average living longer than men, it’s no wonder many senior women slip into poverty after the hardship of losing their life partners.
To help secure older seniors’ finances, the Liberal government is making the first permanent increase to Old Age Security since 1973, other than adjustments due to inflation.
It builds on our strong record of supporting seniors of all ages. For the youngest seniors, we restored the age of eligibility for OAS to 65 after the Harper Conservatives raised it to 67. We also strengthened the Canada Pension Plan for future retirees, increased the Guaranteed Income Supplement for single seniors and reduced income taxes for all Canadians.
Our work is showing results: the latest data shows 11 per cent fewer seniors live in poverty than when we took office in 2015.
Taken together, our ambitious and progressive measures are making a real difference for seniors’ financial security, and there is more work to do. Canadian seniors can always count on Liberals to listen, understand their needs and work hard to deliver for them.
Deb Schulte, Canada’s Minister of Seniors
Forced to choose between love and financial support
Dear Editor:
While Mother’s Day recently brought people together in a celebration of their close relationships, for many disabled British Columbians it is a painful reminder.
In B.C., people on disability assistance are pressured to hide their relationships or to not enter them in the first place, because under current provincial policy, having a spouse disqualifies most disabled persons from receiving assistance.
Not only is this economically damaging to a population already living below the poverty line, it places barriers on the ability of persons with disabilities to enter loving, fulfilling relationships. Fearful of losing much needed financial assistance, they are forced into isolation and loneliness, unable to draw upon the support of a loving partner in times of need.
Only when provincial policy stops putting economic survival at odds with loving, caring partnerships will disabled British Columbians be able to celebrate their relationships in the same way that non-disabled British Columbians do.
Spencer van Vloten, Editor, BC Disability, BCDisability.com
A tale of two letters highlights dichotomy
Dear Editor:
Reading the first two letters in Saturday’s newspaper from two regular contributors, one cannot help but notice that the first by Elvena Slump was well researched and the facts therein supported her opinion.
The second by Lloyd Atkins, was a juvenile political rant ending in the suggestion that our current Prime Minister be the first man to walk on Mars. Surely this type of letter is a waste of space which is clearly his opinion of Trudeau?
Brian Sutch, Vernon
