Trio brings Chamber Music Kelowna season to a close

Chamber Music Kelowna’s 2022-23 Mainstage Season closes on April 29 with an almost-sold-out concert by the Montrose Trio. Pianist Jon Kimura Parker and violinist Martin Beaver, both Canadian, and English cellist Clive Greensmith formed the Trio in 2014 to build on their long-standing collaborations through the Tokyo String Quartet. The evening will include what Parker describes as “Mendelssohn’s rapturous and romantic Trio in C Minor, in a program that also highlights three unique voices of the 20th century, in music born in the depths of WWII, music inspired by horseback riding in the Andes, and a little jazz!”
In addition to Mendelssohn’s beloved Trio, Saturday evening’s program will include Boogie Woogie, by David Baker; Big Sky, by Joan Tower; and Trio by Mieczylaw Weinberg.
The three musicians, each a virtuoso in his own right, have established reputations for performances of the highest distinction. Jon Kimura Parker performs with major North American orchestras on a regular basis, including recent concerto performances with the orchestras of New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Martin Beaver has appeared as soloist with the orchestras of San Francisco, Indianapolis, Montreal, Toronto, and in Belgium and Portugal.
Clive Greensmith has performed as soloist with the London Symphony, the Royal Philharmonic, the English Chamber Orchestra, the Mostly Mozart Orchestra, the Seoul Philharmonic, and the RAI orchestra in Rome.
Just prior to the performance, Chamber Music Kelowna will unveil its 2023-24 concert lineup, giving concertgoers their first glimpse toward another season of outstanding music from renowned Canadian and international artists.
The CMK Montrose Trio concert takes place at 7:30 p.m., April 29 in the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Limited tickets are still available through the RCA box office at rotarycentreforthearts.com.