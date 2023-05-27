The latest Zelda somehow manages to both innovate and feel familiar creating a high point for the Zelda franchise.
Tears of the Kingdom uses the same artstyle that Breath of the Wild did. The game uses a cell shaded look. This art style works well with Switch letting players see a large draw distance and a fair amount of detail.
I have been a Link fan since playing the original game on Nintendo entertainment system. I have played and passed all the Legend of Zelda titles that have come since. I think I am at a point where I can say Tears of the Kingdom is on my top list for Zelda games alongside The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.
Tears of the Kingdom takes place after Link and Zelda take down Ganon’s Awakening. Zelda and Link are exploring the depths of Hyrule and discover an ancient entity that causes Hyrule Castle to rise to the sky. You are tasked with returning order once again to the kingdom.
The size of the game’s map takes the one from the Breath of the Wild and adds to the game. Players not only have the traditional map from Breath of the Wild with new areas to explore. The main map, which is the ground level let’s players find shrines, side quests, bosses, treasures and much more. Players have the map which is greyed out and can only be uncovered with the use of Skyview Towers.
These towers work differently than the first game. In breath of the wild players, would just climb these towers to get a look of the surroundings. In Tears of the Kingdom players must first figure out how to get the tower to open. This usually involves a bit of searching to find the keeper of the tower, burning away brush, etc.
Once you manage to open the tower, Link is catapulted into the sky above letting you see the map of the sky and the ground level. Most of these towers can be done at any time, in any order. Only a small number of towers are tied to side quests that need to be unlocked or done first to unlock that tower.
The controls are just like those from Breath of the Wild. For players of the last game it will be easy to pick up. The map on the ground is large in scale compared to most games but there is a lot of content. The ground level world has lots of things to do. I found myself exploring the world planning on completing a main mission and found a side mission or something else to do. The amount of things that aren’t just busy work, but add genuine content to the game is jaw dropping.
The shrines on the surface use your new abilities to solve puzzles and can be used to upgrade Link’s stamina and health. Players can let their imagination go wild to solve these puzzles unlike most games. There’s even dungeons to explore, treasures to find and more. All this isn’t even touching the underground which is another huge map with areas to explore.
The underworld has no light so you have to think of those resources you might need. Parts are covered in red “gloom” which sucks your hearts and they can’t be restored until you find light roots illuminating a part of the area. All this content and there are even sky islands which have shrines, puzzles and treasures to get.
You can easily spend 100 hours and not be able to find all the things there is to do. I found myself just exploring and being more invested in the world then even Breathe of the Wild.
The major edition from the last game is the new glove powers at Link’s disposal.
Link has a new power called Ultrahand. Ultrahand let’s players grab, move, rotate and even attach items together. This one power or ability lets players make bridges, flying contraptions, ground vehicles and more. These contraptions use real physics and engineering. The amount of things players seem to create is simply astonishing. Players are creating semi trucks, mechs, flying bikes and much more. The fact that all this can be done in the game without it crashing is actually astonishing. Many games nowadays crash for less, but this game just let’s do what you want.
Fuse is another new ability which opens up combat unlike anything before. Fuse lets players combine weapons and items to create some cool combinations. You can use items to melee weapons, shields, or even combine items with arrows. Using a puffshroom with arrows or even shields creates a smoke screen, blind enemies.
The combinations and things you can do are almost limitless. You can fuse two weapons together creating fire weapons, long reaching ones for distance and a ton more. The combat is just as fluid and even more enjoyable than Breath of the Wild with all the Fuse combinations available.
Recall is an ability that can rewind time for an object. It can be used to rewind rocks that fall from the sky, or be combined with Ultrahand making building certain structures easier.
The last ability is ascend which let’s players phase through solid objects. This ability can be used to get through mountains, and reach higher places without climbing etc.
I can spend days talking about how much content and fun things there are to do in Tears of the Kingdom. I was amazed at the things players could create and engineer.
The Switch is showing it’s age a bit with the occasional slowdown but nothing that takes you out of the game.
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom showcases not only what the Switch can still do, but also what can be done to innovate in a long running game franchise. This is a must buy 10/10.
