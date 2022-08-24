Homeowners in substantially built West Kelowna neighbourhoods shouldn’t have to put up with the unsightliness and annoyance caused by more pokey contractors, a city councillor says.
It can take several years for some homes to be finished in new neighbourhoods, Coun. Rick DeJong says, and the slow pace of construction causes problems for those who’ve already moved into their houses.
“When I see a home being built in a built-out neighbourhood, and you’ve garbage flying around the neighbourhood, you’ve got a house that’s taking three or four years to build, you’ve got a port-a-pottie that’s strapped to a lightest on a sidewalk that everybody walks by, which exists in my neighbourhood,” DeJong said at Tuesday’s meeting.
DeJong said he would ask councillors at a future meeting to direct staff to come up with “reasonable” regulations for the time in which a new home must be constructed after the majority of houses have been completed in new subdivisions.
He said the additional regulations should also require construction to be done in a manner that is “considerate” to the neighbourhood, covering such things as dust and noise limitations, acceptable hours of work, tradesmen parking, and storage of equipment.
Coun. Jason Friesen indicated he would support such a future discussion: “I’m all in favour of this.”
Total construction values in West Kelowna were $187 million, up 84 percent over 2020 levels. A record number of building permits, 722, was set before November.