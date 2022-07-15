If you’re a fan of music you go to a concert, a fan of theatre you go to a play, but where do you go if you’re a fan of being a fan?
Kelowna Fan Experience, of course.
Bouncing back after two years of pandemic-induced paralysis, the pioneering KFX will again grab eyes all over downtown Kelowna with dozens of events today through Sunday, July 17.
New Vintage Theatre artistic director Bonnie Gratz said KFX is a “pop culture performance festival” that spreads itself all over Kelowna, most visibly through cosplay.
Its website promises to bring together fans of a swirling mix of genres and forms including cosplay, Dungeons & Dragons, anime, comics, fantasy, horror, gaming, performance and movie memorabilia.
KFX events will be held at such places as the Kelowna Community Theatre, Rotary Centre for the Arts, Black Box Theatre, and the downtown branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.
Cosplayers dressed as a variety of characters will be all over downtown Saturday before the cosplay competition that night, Gratz said.
However, a cosplay flashmob will start things off with a dance outside Kelowna Costume tonight at 5:30 p.m.
Fans can get close to some real world celebrities over the weekend including special guest Jett Klyne, the young star of Marvel’s WandaVision and his younger co-star Baylen Bielitz.
Omari Newton, voice star of another Marvel product, the animated Black Panther, is another special guest.
Days of Our Lives soap star Roark Critchlow will also be on hand for those of an older vintage.
Gratz said KFX also serves as a networking event for the animation and theatre industry and includes workshops on cosplay, Magic cards, podcasting, and building a Twitch audience amongst others.
While family friendly during the day, Gratz said more adult-oriented events can be found in the evenings at the Black Box Theatre, such as the Geekenders nerdy burlesque tonight.
Gratz said KFX was the first comic-con style event in the Southern Interior seven years ago and was bringing in 3,500 to 4,000 fans before the pandemic upended the event in 2020.
“We were literally the first event cancelled because of the pandemic when the world first started to fall apart in March 2020,” Gratz said.
A revival last summer didn’t happen because of the number of pandemic-related restrictions, although Gratz said KFX this year will feature free masks and hand sanitizer throughout its venues and will use sanitizing protocols on all its equipment during the event.
Gratz is expecting a strong turnout this weekend fueled by pent-up demand but says ticket prices will remain reasonable at $50 for the entire weekend if purchased in advance.
For more info, go to kelownafx.com/tickets.
“It’s a cool opportunity,” she added. “Lots of people use it as a networking thing because you meet so many people.”