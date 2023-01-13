Learn new tricks with series of exercises

You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.
It is a common phrase that means it is challenging to teach a person something new, usually because that person has been doing things a certain way for so long that they’re too stubborn to learn how to do it differently.
Well, the Sheriff isn’t as old as that yellowed birth certificate would indicate. Stubborn? Don’t ask Constant Companion Carmen. History says otherwise.
A lifetime ago, say 23 years, the Sheriff and CCC enrolled in a classic cross-country ski lesson at Kelowna Nordic Ski Club. As he does, the Sheriff wrote extensive notes which were then turned into an introductory ski lesson for his outdoor recreation column. In the intervening years, the introduction was modified and upgraded by getting comments from a series of instructors.
Last week, the Sheriff viewed a number of instructional videos on YouTube to see if or by how much instruction has changed. Several things popped up. When doing the basic diagonal stride (like a soldier marching down a parade ground), for example, these U.S. instructors advised keeping each arm at a 90-degree angle when swinging forward.
They recommended ski pole tips hit the snow beside your feet rather than from the heel back as much as 25 centimetres (10 inches). And the leg training tool of “pretend you are kicking a soccer ball” has been replaced by “swing your hips and upper legs forward.”
The Sheriff took that to the masters social ski program at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snow-shoe Club (current name) on Sunday.
Since the 1999 lesson was for beginners, the Sheriff took notes and photos of the Sunday beginner class with Lyle Nicholson and buddy, Michael Le Feuvre, from Calgary. Le Feuvre is a CANSI level instructor who has taught numerous Canmore clinics.
Then, the old dog learned new tricks.
Nicholson leans quite a bit foward when doing the diagonal stride. Le Feuvre explained that more and more racing techniques are being added to introductory courses. The idea is to lean forward on the ball or front of the foot, not the heel.
Nicholson demonstrated how his torso rises in turn as each leg comes forward. Instant acceleration.
And those arms. The latest technique is to have your hands close to your shoulders, elbows by your side (think preying mantus) and push straight down on the poles which are pointed toward the rear, they said. You can experience the difference in muscle application when you try to lower your arms while fully extended in front of you and then almost fully collapsed (as explained above) as someone tries to hold them up.
Those three tips alone made a huge difference. So the introductory ski lesson for the column is getting a makeover.
The Sheriff also demonstrated his dippy bird technique when double-poling, bending at the waist until his upper body is parallel to the snow. A dippy bird, by the way, is a plastic bird that you perch on the side of a glass of water, hit the tail or head, and it dips over, back and forth.
Le Feuvre laughed and commented: “Yah, that’s 25 years old!” The modern technique is stomach crunches, where you only bend over part way and you do it much more quickly. As if you were racing.
The January session of the masters social ski program continues for another three weeks but there are still spots available for February on a first-come, first-served basis. The February classes will run Sundays on Feb. 5-26. The nominal cost is $75 for the four lessons.
The skill development portion, in a tracked training area near the main cabin, will take about 20 minutes, followed by a group ski with leaders to practise the new skills for 1.5 hours; back at the main cabin by noon.
Today (Jan. 14), Kelowna Nordic is holding the social part of its masters program.
The aim of the first Saturday social ski at 10 a.m. is to improve skills and meet other people. All members, guests and masters students are welcome. Skiers will go out in beginner and intermediate classic and skate groups according to their skill level. Several masters team leaders will provide pointers.
The events team will be at the main cabin today promoting the 2023 Stride and Glide event for Kelowna General Hospital. Everyone who registers at the booth today will be entered into a draw for a $50 gift certificate from Fresh Air Experience.
Registration is now open for the event to be held at 9 a.m. on Feb. 25 in support of cardiac care at KGH. The cost of registration is $20. All registrants will receive a cool ski hat and lunch. Draws will be held for gift cards, Kelowna Nordic memberships, lunch and wine tasting, depending on how much is raised.
Volunteers are still needed for check-in, parking attendants, food pick-up, prep, serving and barbecue; and prizes – organize winners and pick-up from donors. If interested, email Lisa Howard at: ljhoward@telus.net.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net