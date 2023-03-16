Special exhibit celebrating Chief Dan George extended at the Okanagan Heritage Museum

Chief Dan George’s “Lament for Confederation” during Canada’s
centenary celebrations is an iconic moment in this country’s history. The speech, delivered during the City of Vancouver’s 1967
festivities, is credited with fostering renewed interest in Indigenous rights.
The Chief occupies a special place in Hollywood history too. He is the first Indigenous Canadian to have been nominated for an Academy Award. At the age of 71, Chief Dan George was nominated for best supporting actor for his role in Little Big Man, a movie he starred in alongside Dustin Hoffman.
Those are just two of the eye-catching details from the remarkable life and legacy of the actor and activist.
The Tsleil-Waututh chief’s story lives on in a current exhibit at the Okanagan Heritage Museum. Chief Dan George: Actor and Activist explores the story of Dan George (1899-1981). The travelling exhibition is in Kelowna on loan from MONOVA: Museum and Archives of North Vancouver.
It has been on display in downtown Kelowna since Truth and Reconciliation Day 2022, and now, its run has been extended through to April 2.
Chief Dan George (born Geswanouth Slahoot) had a varied and fascinating career. Longshoreman, actor, musician, lecturer, poet, activist, environmentalist and First Nations leader.
Dan George is well remembered. He was raised on the Burrard Indian Reserve No. 3, the son of Hereditary Chief George Sla-holt; he spent much of his life working as a longshoreman and logger. He began his acting career later in life during the 1960s and 70s.