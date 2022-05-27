More than 18 hours to find five N.S. mass shooting victims was 'deficient': lawyer

Police block the highway in Debert, N.S., on Sunday, April 19, 2020. The RCMP have taken Gabriel Wortman, 51, into custody after an incident in Portapique, N.S., where several people were shot. A report on how the RCMP handled the first scene of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting indicates five of the victims weren’t found until about 18 hours after the killer fled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan