Mountie recalls killer looked at him as he aimed pistol to end N.S. rampage

Commission counsel Roger Burrill questions RCMP Const. Craig Hubley, left, and Const. Ben MacLeod at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia of April 18/19, 2020, in Halifax, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Hubley and MacLeod were the members that confronted and killed Gabriel Wortman at a gas station in Enfield, N.S., ending his murder rampage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan