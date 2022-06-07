Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official

Nasha Nijhawan, lawyer representing the National Police Federation, questions Dave MacNeil, chief of the Truro Police Service, at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Truro, N.S. on Monday, June 6, 2022. Gabriel Wortman, dressed as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police cruiser, murdered 22 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan