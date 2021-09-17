Tenacious Belgian immigrant pioneered Canada's mussel industry in the 1970s

Joe Van Den Bremt , centre, is shown with his son Henri Van Den Bremt and wife Agnes Van Den Bremt in this undated handout image. Van Den Bremt, the Belgian immigrant who pioneered the cultured mussels industry in Canada, was remembered Friday as an tenacious, innovative man who was determined to give back to his adopted country. He died earlier this month at the age of 89. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO