In Newfoundland, 'commissioning' of troubled hydro dam met with skepticism, unease

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro CEO Jennifer Williams speaks to media about the successful conclusion of testing of the Labrador-Island link, in St. John's, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Though it is years overdue and billions over budget, reaction to an announcement Wednesday that Newfoundland and Labrador’s Muskrat Falls hydro project is finally considered to be in working order was surprisingly muted.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly