Battling burnout and isolation, Labrador groups unite to tackle sexual violence

Deirdre Connolly, left; Stacey Hoffe, centre; and Petrina Beals with the Newfoundland and Labrador Sexual Assault Crisis and Prevention Centre, the Mokami Status of Women Council, and Violence Prevention Labrador, on Saturday May 13 2023. The organizations are pooling resources to launch a counselling centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L., for those affected by gender-based violence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie