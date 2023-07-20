N.L. judge upholds Trudeau Foundation bid to have sex harassment suit heard in Quebec

The Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador says a sexual harassment case involving the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation and a former Northwest Territories premier should be heard in the foundation's home province. Kathryn Marshall, Smiley's lawyer, argued that if the trial had to play out in Quebec, it could sink the case. Marshall poses for a photo at the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court, in St. John's, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie