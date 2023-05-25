St. John's was a 'safe' spot for Tina Turner, and Newfoundlanders remember her fondly

A man places flowers outside the Aldwych Theatre in London, Thursday, May 25, 2023. London's Aldwych Theatre is housing the Tina Turner musical where fans put down tribute to the unstoppable singer and stage performer who died Wednesday, after a long illness at her home in Kuesnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She was 83. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kin Cheung