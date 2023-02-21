Petition calls for pro hockey's first Black coach to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Honourary head coach John Paris Jr., centre, speaks with an all-Black roster representing the Dartmouth Jubilees at a game commemorating the history of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes at the RBC Centre, in Dartmouth, N.S., in a Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, handout photo. A grassroots effort is underway to get John Paris Jr., the first Black professional coach in hockey, to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mona Ghiz, *MANDATORY CREDIT*