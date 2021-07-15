23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Portuguese fishing ship anchored off N.L. coast

A sailboat sails by the Princesa Santa Joana, a Portuguese fishing boat anchored in Conception Bay, N.L., Thursday, July 15, 2021. Health officials are today confirming 23 new COVID-19 cases among the crew of a Portuguese fishing vessel anchored off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. Provincial health authorities say 31 crew members aboard the Princesa Santa Joana have now tested positive for the disease, including one seafarer who is in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly