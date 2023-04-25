Protesting N.L. crab fishers watch from shore as Maritime fishers head out to harvest

Members of the FFAW (Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union) and their supporters rally at the Confederation Building in St. John's, Monday, April 17, 2023. As a standoff in Newfoundland and Labrador's crab fishery enters its third week, the union representing inshore fishers says it's keeping an eye on the Maritimes, where harvesters have started to fish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly