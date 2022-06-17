Former Fredericton resident to be inducted into UFO Walk of Fame in New Mexico

In this Feb. 13, 2016 photo, an outline of an alien stands high during the annual Alien Festival in Capilla del Monte, Cordoba, Argentina, the site of an alleged UFO sighting 30 years ago. “People come here for the energy, for the UFO sightings,” said Leonardo Fuentes, a 39-year-old tourist from Chile. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)