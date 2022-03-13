Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents

Lawyer Roger Burrill, part of the presenting counsel team, releases details at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Halifax on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP’s inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan