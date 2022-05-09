Ukrainian boy, 16, set to arrive in Newfoundland today aboard plane carrying refugees

Adilya Dragan is a volunteer putting together boxes of supplies for the Ukrainian refugees set to arrive in St. John's, N.L. Monday on a plane chartered by the provincial government. The 32-year-old mother of three originally from Russia said several rooms in her house are now full of donated supplies to help those arriving Monday feel welcome and cared for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Adilya Dragan **MANDATORY CREDIT**