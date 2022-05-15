Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check

Pictures of Chantel Moore, are held by family and friends during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The lawyer for the family of Chantel Moore says it's hoped a coroner's inquest that starts Monday in Fredericton can determine exactly what happened the day -- almost two years ago -- the 26-year-old Indigenous woman was shot and killed by police in Edmundston, N.B. during a wellness check.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito