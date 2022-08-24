Newfoundland company says German hydrogen deal could mean big business … for salt

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz responds to a question on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador. Trudeau and Scholz signed a deal in Stephenville, N.L., Tuesday to kickstart a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld