Mapping program Mounties struggled to open could have helped contain N.S. mass killer

Commission counsel Anna Mancini, right, questions retired RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Halliday as he provides testimony about the RCMP's command post, Operational Communications Centre and command decisions at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP couldn't manage to use during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan