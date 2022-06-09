N.S. mass shooting: Bureaucracy and muddled advice in RCMP's search for helicopter

Commissioners Leanne Fitch, Michael MacDonald, chair, and Kim Stanton, left to right, observe as Lia Scanlan, director of strategic communications for the Nova Scotia RCMP, is questioned by counsel Roger Burrill at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released new details about the Mounties' scramble to find an aircraft to track down the killer on the night of April 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan