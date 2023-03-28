Man charged in Toronto subway stabbing wanted in Newfoundland, docs suggest

A memorial for 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes is shown at the Keele Street subway station in Toronto, Monday, March 27, 2023. The 22-year-old man accused of the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy in a Toronto subway station is wanted on an outstanding warrant in Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sharif Hassan

 RJB

TORONTO - Court documents suggest the man accused in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old at a Toronto subway station was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Newfoundland at the time.

Toronto police say Jordan O'Brien-Tobin, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder in the weekend stabbing.

Court documents from Newfoundland and Labrador provincial court show a man with the same name and date of birth is wanted on an outstanding warrant for breaching probation conditions.

The warrant was issued April 15, 2021, in St. John's, remains active, and says O'Brien-Tobin's last known address was in east Toronto.

Toronto police allege O'Brien-Tobin stabbed Gabriel Magalhaes in an unprovoked attack while the teen was sitting on a bench at a subway station on Saturday night.

Police said the teen died in hospital after the stabbing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2023.

