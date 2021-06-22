Desmond inquiry: Lionel Desmond's case manager at Veterans Affairs begins testimony

The home of Lionel and Shanna Desmond in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., is shown in this undated police handout aerial photo. An inquiry examining why a former soldier in Nova Scotia killed his family and himself in 2017 is hearing today from his case manager at Veterans Affairs Canada. Marie-Paule Doucette worked with former infantryman Lionel Desmond between October 2015 and January 2017, helping him overcome barriers to his reintegration into civilian life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry