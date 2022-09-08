Nova Scotia's mass shooting inquiry receives warning about its recommendations

Harry Critchley, an articled clerk at Nova Scotia Legal Aid, testifies at a virtual hearing at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Gabriel Wortman, dressed as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police cruiser, murdered 22 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan